Nestling in the scenic woods and hills of the Teutoburg Forest, Bad Salzuflen is the ideal location for relaxation and nature. Known for its medicinal salt water springs, the former saltworks town offers air and water reminiscent of the seaside.

600,000 litres of brine trickle daily over the giant graduation houses at the heart of the city, creating a fresh sea breeze. The accessible ErlebnisGradierwerk graduation house in the Spa Park, unique in Europe, is the perfect place for deep inhalation. Come and enjoy true relaxation in the brine mist chamber, with its gentle music and constantly changing starry ceiling. And don’t miss the chance to look out over the Spa Park and Bad Salzuflen’s spa architecture from the viewing platform.

Situated right in the city, the 120-hectare spa and landscape garden with its old trees, wide lawns and colourful flowerbeds is fantastic for long walks. A visit to “Hortus Vitalis”, Germany's largest maze, is an experience you won’t forget. The historic old town can be directly reached from this green oasis. Artfully decorated 16th-century half-timbered houses with skilfully carved gables and ornaments form the picturesque setting for a break at one of the many cafes and restaurants.

With invigorating health programmes, fantastic wellness packages, cultural delights and varied leisure activities, the spa town of Bad Salzuflen has lots to offer.