Bad Salzuflen videos
Brine, salt and a lust for life
There is lots to love about Bad Salzuflen. The historic old town, Spa Park, landscape garden with neighbouring forested areas and numerous festivals and events form an impressive backdrop for gorgeous pictures.
Take a look at our Bad Salzuflen videos here or visit our YouTube channel.
Presentation
Welcome to the Staatsbad Salzuflen
...Air and water reminiscent of the seaside – in the heart of Germany
Visit Bad Salzuflen, the feel-good town at the foot of the Teutoburg Forest. Spacious parkland, artfully decorated town houses of the Weser Renaissance and a vibrant old town with little boutiques and cafes are ideal for strolling and pleasure. But it’s the numerous health treatments in particular that make Bad Salzuflen one of Germany’s most popular spa towns. Nine sparkling wells with medicinal salt water bestow healthy energy for the mind, body and spirit. And you can partake of fresh sea air at Europe’s unique ErlebnisGradierwerk graduation house.
ErlebnisGradierwerk graduation house
Breathe in as much fresh air as you wish here: strolling along the Bad Salzuflen graduation houses is as healthy as a walk by the sea.
Enjoy nature
Bad Salzuflen’s green surroundings offer much for you to see and do. Active pursuits are twice the fun in this diverse landscape.
Healthy salt water
Bad Salzuflen has an incredible wealth of thermal, salt water and mineral springs and offers a combination of natural therapeutic waters, excellent medical skills and many years of experience.
Salt water and Kneipp
The 5 elements - Kneippen in Bad Salzuflen
Discover diversity
From picturesque to mercurial. A city of many faces.