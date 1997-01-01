The History of the Staatsbad Salzuflen
House Gießenbier, Am Markt 32
- bet. 1036 - 1051 first documentary mentioning of the saline and place “Uflon” in a deed of donation from the Bishop Rotho of Paderborn
- 1253 first documentary mentioning of "Scutmer" (Schötmar)
- 1322 a range of city rights is authenticated for Salzuflen
- 1400 Salzuflen comes from Sternberg to Lippe
- 1447 destruction of the Uflen-settlements during "Soester Fehde" (“feud of Soest”)
- 1450 start of building of a city wall with gates and towers
- 1488 Salzuflen receives the municipal laws of Lippe
- 1515 beneficence of the saline works
- 1520 Year of construction of the eldest dated house in Salzuflen
- 1531 with the implementation of the (lutheran) reformation Salzuflen becomes an independent congregation
- 1545-47 building of the town hall in Salzuflen
- 1567 eldest evidence of shooting clubs in Salzuflen (“Schützenvereine”)
- 1636 looting and plague in Salzuflen and Schötmar
- 1756 first population census in Salzuflen (1.056 residents)
- 1766 sale of the saline works to the Lord of Lippe
- 1767 building of the first Graduation House (reaching from the concerthall to the “Parkstraße”)
- 1818 foundation of the “Fürstlich-Lippische” brine bath Salzuflen (first bathing season with 1.025 baths)
- 1872 first plantings in the future spa gardens
- 1899 implementation of gas light in Salzuflen
- 1900 in the presence of the Princely Family the "fürstliche Kurhaus" (princely spa hotel) is inaugurated on 23th of July 1900
Salt heaters sculpture on the Salzhof
- 1906 with the development of the "Leopoldsprudel“, Salzuflen starts its 3rd development phase as a thermal spa
- 1908 excavation of the spa garden lake, building of the spa theatre and the hotel "Fürstenhof" (since 1959 Parksanatorium)
- 1914 the city Salzuflen receives the denotation "Bad"
- 1918 Lippe becomes a free state; Bad Salzuflen becomes a “Staatsbad”
- 1926 demolition of the salina on the Salzhof and relocation of the saltern onto the company courtyard of the Staatsbad
- 1945 since Easter the production of seethed salt from brine springs is stopped
- 1947 Lippe associates with North-Rhine-Westphalia
- 1949 transfer of the Staatsbad to the Landesverband Lippe (national association)
- 1951 construction of the Landschaftskurpark (landscape-spa gardens)
- 1959 induction of the catholic church “Liebfrauenkirche” (Leopold-/Woldemarstraße)
- 1963 induction of the concert hall and the new pump room in the spa gardens
- 1966 induction of the evangelic-lutheran church “Auferstehungskirche” (Gröchteweg)
- 1969 forming of the community Stadt Bad Salzuflen. Induction of the new "Diagnostisches Zentralinstitut" (diagnostic central institute) and the motion-centre I (now VitaSol)
- 1974 completion of the motion-centre II ("Bewegungszentrums II")
- 1975 completion of the pedestrian area post-spa gardens-entrance
- 1981 laying of foundation stone of the new health spa visitors centre on 25th of February 1981
- 1983 induction of the new health spa visitors centre
- 1985 completion and induction of the Millau-promenade at the Salze
- 1986 by the 1st of January of 1986 the town Bad Salzuflen participates as a proprietor together with the national association Lippe in a to be newly founded Staatsbad Salzuflen corporation
- 1987 on the 29th of December the spa hotel is destroyed by a major fire. the theatre is also heavily damaged
- start of the redesigning of the Salzhof / car park building (Bahnhofstraße/Osterstraße).
- 1988 500 years municipal laws for Bad Salzuflen
- 1989 re-opening of the spa and city theatre and the spa hotel on the 19th of January after the major fire in 1987
- 1997 closure of the new therapy-centre "RehaVital" (Salinenstraße); closing of the old bath houses
- 1998 beginning of the modernization of the motion-centre (Extersche Straße), today "VitaSol - Die GesundheitsTherme". Last construction stage finished in 2000
Rosegarden: recreated by historical model
- 2003 from the 1st of April the Staatsbad Salzuflen corp. belongs completely to the city Bad Salzuflen. The state association cancels its participation in the business of the Staatsbad Salzuflen corp.
- 2004 from beginning of October, demolition of the eldest graduation house (from 1767) at the spa gardens, which is close to collapsing due to weather and erosion
- 2006 from autumn 2006, renovation of the graduation house at the rose garden and new building of the graduation house at spa gardens
- 2006 laying of the foundation stone of the new graduation house at spa gardens on the 9th of December
- 2007 topping-out ceremony of the graduation house at the rose garden on the 27th of April
- 2007 Opening of the new graduation house at the spa garden on 28th and 29th of July
- 2008 Since July 1st the VitaSol Gesundheitstherme is run by the VitaSol Therme GmbH (Kannewischer-Collection)
- 2009 After an extensive resdesigning the rose garden is re-opened in July
- 2010 Re-Opening of the concerthall after extensive rebuilding and renovation
- 2010 induction of the new square in front of the concert hall / spa garden entrance
- 2011 Dismantling of the clocktower of the Graduation Haus at the “Salinenstraße” in October and demolition of the Graduation Tower itself in November
- 2012 beginning of building the new Graduation Tower at the “Salinenstraße”
- 2013 Bad Salzuflen is given the certificate of regognition as a Kneipp spa town by the district authority Detmold on the 28th of August . Bad Salzuflen is now a mineral- and thermal brine spa bath as well as a Kneipp spa.
- 2013 Inauguration of the new Clockwork Graduation House at the “Salinenstraße” on 15th September
- 2014 Ceremonial act of "100 Jahre BAD"on 14th of April
- 2015 Bad Salzuflen was certificated at the 27th August as "Allergikerfreundliche Kommune" from the European Centre for Allergy (ECARF)