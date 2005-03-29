The Bad Salzuflen Concert Hall was inaugurated on 17 May 1963. Located in the Spa Park and lauded as a "work of wonder" due to its outstanding acoustics, it measures 88.8 m by 33.3 m and is divided into the foyer, concert hall and stage house areas. A preservation order was placed on the Concert Hall on 29 March 2005 for historic architectural reasons.

Extensive restoration work began in autumn 2009. This included updating technical equipment, increasing accessibility, fire prevention measures and modernising the energy systems. The Concert Hall was reopened on 22 May 2010. It can accommodate 1,123 music lovers and forms the spacious entrance to the Spa Park along with the forecourt, Spa House and ErlebnisGradierwerk graduation house.

