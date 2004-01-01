Erlebnis Gradierwerk Graduation House

The Bad Salzufler ErlebnisGradierwerk graduation house opened in July 2007 following an eight-month construction period. Designed as a replacement for the oldest graduation house in the city that had dominated the skyline of Bad Salzuflen since 1767 and was torn down in 2004, it is the most modern of its kind in Europe. Built again from scratch, it not only gives an insight into how graduation houses were built, but is also home to a number of interesting features. Brine acquired from a depth of up to 1000 metres trickles down both the inside and outside of the structure.

Viewing platform

A solid wooden staircase leads to the viewing platform from the rustic entrance area of the graduation house. From here, there are splendid views of the graduation complex and bathing house architecture of Bad Salzuflen as well as of the Spa Park.

Brine mist chamber

Inside, a bridge leads to the graduation house itself. With its intense salty atmosphere, it invites visitors to breathe deeply and enjoy the experience. A corridor with small resting areas leads to the brine mist chamber. This is a wonderful place to relax with its gentle music and starry ceiling that continuously changes colour. And with every breath you take, the invigorating micro particles of healthy air act as a cell rejuvenation cure for the immune system. Tiny drops of water called aerosols invigorate the circulation in the lungs and boost the blood’s oxygen supply as you breathe in – an energy boost for every cell in your body which will do your body, mind and soul good.

