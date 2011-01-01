Landscape garden
Anyone leaving the Bad Salzuflen Spa Park to the north will find themselves in the landscape garden, directly at the large Spa Park lake, crowned by a large fountain in the centre. The Bad Salzuflen landscape garden is laid out in the style of an English park and boasts wide lawns, beautiful individual trees, groups of trees, terraces and viewing areas. It is a particularly accomplished example of garden design following many years of growing, development and care. The lawns here, and those in the Spa Park, may be walked on and used. For some years, it has also boasted eye-catching willow structures, living sculptures. The Salze river and Salze canal wind through it.
Nature reserve
Animals find their refuge on the northern edge of the landscape garden. The large nature preserve is home to around fifty fallow deer, and some fifteen Cameroon sheep live on the other side of the Salze river. These are complemented by aviaries with special bird species beside the western main path.