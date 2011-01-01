Anyone leaving the Bad Salzuflen Spa Park to the north will find themselves in the landscape garden, directly at the large Spa Park lake, crowned by a large fountain in the centre. The Bad Salzuflen landscape garden is laid out in the style of an English park and boasts wide lawns, beautiful individual trees, groups of trees, terraces and viewing areas. It is a particularly accomplished example of garden design following many years of growing, development and care. The lawns here, and those in the Spa Park, may be walked on and used. For some years, it has also boasted eye-catching willow structures, living sculptures. The Salze river and Salze canal wind through it.