Covering 1600 m2 beside the Spa House and Concert Hall, the Pump Room is another distinctive structure in Bad Salzuflen’s Spa Park.



The well house where water is dispensed is at the centre. Water from the three drinking fountains "Sophienbrunnen", "Inselbrunnen" and "Loosebrunnen" is served to visitors and locals here. Bikes can also be rented to explore more of Bad Salzuflen and its surroundings. Wheelchairs can be rented for visitors requiring them.

The Pump Room is beautifully decorated with green plants and flowers. Shops and a cafe can be found in the wings to the left and right of the well house. Aquariums with ornamental fish, a geological wall with a cut through the rock formation of the Bad Salzuflen salt table with its mineral springs, and a flower corner with raised beds encourage visitors to linger.



