The spa guest centre was developed between 1981 and 1983 on the southern edge of the Spa Park as a multi-functional building with a spacious, landscaped green area. Large glass panels towards the graduation house and delicate mushroom motifs used on the inside and outside lend the spa guest centre a relaxed, open design.

The striking hall located to the front of the spa guest centre is still the service centre for day-trippers, holidaymakers, spa guests and local residents. The Tourist Information Office, theatre box office, saltwork café and salt grotto can all be found on the ground floor.

The basement floor of the section of the building by the Salze river is equipped with creative spaces, a teaching kitchen and a lecture room. The three-story wing on Bleichstraße is home to the Staatsbad Salzuflen GmbH administration office and the office for culture as well as the special property service and city service of the city of Bad Salzuflen.