Leave Bad Salzuflen's lively old town and enter the Spa Park along the graduation houses to reach an island of tranquillity, a green oasis. A beautiful parkland covering 10 hectares can be found just a few minutes' walk from the city centre - colourful flowerbeds, wide lawns with gorgeous individual shrubs, pools, rivers and lakes, rest areas and walks.



The Spa Park has its special attractions, no matter the season. Flowering shrubs, such as witch hazel, and the structure of the individual bushes can be admired in winter. In springtime, large islands of early blooming flowers such as crocuses and winter aconite, squill and pearl hyacinth, narcissus and tulips can be found on the lawns under old trees. They give way to rhododendrons and azaleas and later lush summer shrub beds and plants. In late summer, the large dahlia beds are a feast for sore eyes, and in autumn the park is illuminated in the most beautiful colours by the leaves of native and exotic bushes and trees.



The streams and lakes and especially the Leopoldsprudel spring temple at the centre of the Spa Park, which has become a symbol of the city, are unaffected by the changing of the seasons. The 19th century Spa House and spa theatre and the Pump Room, Concert Hall and Europe’s most modern ErlebnisGradierwerk Graduation House frame the park.



Directly behind the Spa Park’s north exit can be found the Spa Park lake with a large water fountain and landscape garden.