Downstream, towards Steege, Millau-Promenade runs alongside the River Salze. The name refers to the town of Millau in the South of France, which has been twinned with Bad Salzuflen since 1975. To the left of the Salzebrücke bridge, you can see the former town mill. Although its core dates from the 16th century, it has undergone extensive changes. The mill ceased to operate back in 1925. The street on this side of the River Salze is called Untere Mühlenstrasse (lower mill street).