Walking tour, stop 15

Haus Schuseil | Turmstrasse
Haus Schuseil
The striking half-timbered building on the corner of Wenkenstrasse and Turmstrasse is commonly known as Haus Schuseil after the Schuseil family which owned it from 1900 onwards.
The mayor’s son, Ferdinand Capellen, set up a cigar factory here (and in three neighbouring buildings) in about 1860. Most of the workers were children and teenagers. In the 1980s, the building housed a youth club. A number of prime apartments were created in some of the town’s most distinctive buildings as part of a large-scale redevelopment project in 2009–10.
Turmstrasse
One of the four gates in the town walls used to stand where Dammstrasse, Wenkenstrasse and Turmstrasse intersect. This gate was known as Hesskamper Tor or Vlothoer Tor. Remains of the town wall still line Turmstrasse.
As you walk towards the Katzenturm (see stop 16), you will pass several small half-timbered houses which used to predominantly house tradesmen, salt workers (refiners and boilers) and day labourers. Some of these houses have been lovingly restored. Similar houses can also be seen along Schennershagen, a small street which leads off Turmstrasse towards Am Markt (see stop 19).