Walking tour, stop 19

Am Markt 26: the historic town hall is considered an outstanding monument from the town’s economic glory days. This two-storey late-Gothic quarry stone building was constructed between 1545 and 1547. The stunning Renaissance gable is the result of ‘modernisation’ work in the 1580s; the steps at the front were added in 1859/60. The town hall was used for administrative purposes, official functions, council meetings and legal proceedings. The ground floor originally housed three inns which – along with the large council chamber on the upper floor – were also used for receptions and celebrations (including weddings). Last but not least, fire extinguishers and handguns were also kept here to defend the town, along with the shooting clubs’ banners and the various guilds’ chests.

The upper floor served as a cloth hall, where officials collected, checked and stored the linen produced in the town. Grain tithes were also kept in the town hall’s storage loft. Those days are long gone.

Now, the town hall houses the registry office and the three inns have been replaced by a single bar and restaurant. Since 1977, the town council has met on Rudolph-Brandes-Allee at the town hall, the construction of which became unavoidable following the municipal restructuring completed on 1 January 1969. This merged the old salt town of Bad Salzuflen with the former industrial town of Schötmar and ten other, previously independent villages to create the municipality of Bad Salzuflen.