Walking tour, stop 2

The properties at Lange Strasse 3 and 5 were constructed in 1590 (no. 3) and 1650 for wealthy townsmen who farmed smallholdings. Salzuflen had a population of approximately 2,000 in 1590. 60 years later, in 1650, it had shrunk to around 900. This was due to the impact of the war, looting by bands of soldiers, and the plague (1636), which alone claimed 450 lives and drove many residents away. You can encounter one of those who remained next door at Lange Strasse 7. One of the town’s most attractive half-timbered houses, its builders carved their names – IOHAN LOOFHER ET ANNA RESEN – into the beam above the gateway for posterity. Unfortunately, the beam was removed many years ago.

From 1615 until his death in 1657, Johann Loofher was the pastor of the parish of Salzuflen, which had been independent since 1531 (Lutheran until 1605, then Reformed). During the plague in 1636, he and the mayor – Johann Veger (to whom a commemorative oak is dedicated in the town’s woods) – organised a helpful guild of brothers, which remained in existence for another two centuries.

The year in which the house was built can be found in two lines of Latin (chronodistich) on the beam supporting the second floor. The raised letters are also Roman numerals: I = 1, V = 5, L = 50, C = 100 and D = 500. Together, they make up the year 1621. The chronodistich translates as: ‘May our house always be blessed with harmony and our hearth be constantly aglow. The Lord will provide for us.’