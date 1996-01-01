Walking tour, stop 20

The Salzhof was redesigned in 1987/88 to mark the town’s 500th anniversary and is now a genteel meeting place. The weekly market is held here, but the square is also used for all kinds of large-scale gatherings and events. The members of Salzuflen’s shooting club come together here for their traditional annual parades and both local residents and their guests enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of the wine festival here in summer.

Since 1996, the Salzhof (along with Lange Strasse) has also provided the backdrop for the four-week-long Christmas market, the Bad Salzufler Weihnachtstraum.