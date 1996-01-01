Walking tour, stop 20

Salzhof | The salt-maker’s monument

Dieser Stadtrundgang ist optimiert für Smartphone und Tablet.

Vor Ort in der Bad Salzufler Innenstadt finden Sie bei jeder Station einen Pflasterstein mit QR-Code. Diesen einfach scannen und Sie bekommen die Infos zum jeweiligen Standort angezeigt und können sich von Ihrem mobilen Gerät zu den weiteren Stationen navigieren lassen.

Salzhof | The salt-maker’s monument

The weekly market at the Salzhof

The weekly market at the Salzhof

The Christmas market in Bad Salzuflen

The Christmas market in Bad Salzuflen

The Salzhof was redesigned in 1987/88 to mark the town’s 500th anniversary and is now a genteel meeting place. The weekly market is held here, but the square is also used for all kinds of large-scale gatherings and events. The members of Salzuflen’s shooting club come together here for their traditional annual parades and both local residents and their guests enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of the wine festival here in summer.

Since 1996, the Salzhof (along with Lange Strasse) has also provided the backdrop for the four-week-long Christmas market, the Bad Salzufler Weihnachtstraum.

The salt-maker’s monument

The salt-maker’s monument

The well monument covering the Paulinenquelle spring

The well monument covering the Paulinenquelle spring

The salt-maker’s monument – a gift from the public utility company Stadtwerke Bad Salzuflen for the town’s 500th anniversary in 1988 – is a reminder of the salt works which stood at the Salzhof until 1926.

The well monument covering the Paulinenquelle spring (see stop 1) was erected in 1934, eight years after the salt works was demolished. In addition to five reliefs around the base, it has a column featuring the town’s coat of arms: the eight-pointed star of the counts of Sternberg and a stylised salt well.

 

 