Walking tour, stop 3

Here you will find traces of the Jewish community which records show existed in the town from the 17th century until it fell victim to the Nazis’ persecution in around 1940. The house located on Am Judengang, which used to stand right behind the corner plot of Lange Strasse 17, burnt down in 1899. The Judengang – or Jews’ passageway – led to the rear annexe, which was bought by the Jewish community in 1760 and used as a synagogue for some 95 years. A new synagogue (including a Jewish school) was built close by in 1855/56. From here, you simply walk along Schiesshofstrasse (going straight on where Lange Strasse branches off) until the first crossroads, where one of the three fortified towers used to stand and then turn right by the Lippischer Hof hotel (see stop 4).