Walking tour, stop 4

Mauerstrasse | The synagogue memorial

Dieser Stadtrundgang ist optimiert für Smartphone und Tablet.

Vor Ort in der Bad Salzufler Innenstadt finden Sie bei jeder Station einen Pflasterstein mit QR-Code. Diesen einfach scannen und Sie bekommen die Infos zum jeweiligen Standort angezeigt und können sich von Ihrem mobilen Gerät zu den weiteren Stationen navigieren lassen.

Mauerstrasse | The synagogue memorial

The Alte Synagoge memorial

The Alte Synagoge memorial

Here you can see a well-preserved section of the old town wall, which gives the street its name. The fortified wall was originally almost five metres high and one metre thick. Work to demolish it began in 1805.

The synagogue on Mauerstrasse was destroyed by local National Socialists during Kristallnacht, the night of 9 to 10 November 1938.

On 9 November 1998, the 60th anniversary of the pogrom, the striking Alte Synagoge (Old Synagogue) memorial was able to be unveiled thanks to generous donations by the people of Bad Salzuflen. It stands on the foundation walls of the destroyed synagogue, whose history is recorded on a plaque underneath a seven-armed candlestick (menorah).

 

 