Walking tour, stop 5

Lange Strasse 29

The house at Lange Strasse 29

On the corner of Lange Strasse and Salzsiederstrasse, you will find Lange Strasse 29, a magnificent half-timbered house with eaves running parallel to the street front. It was built in 1779 by the long-established Krecke family of merchants and has been carefully restored.

The stunning arch above the gateway is particularly remarkable. To this day, it bears the inscription: ‘Johann Florens Krecke and Johanne Ottilia Barkhausen had this house built, anno 1779, 14 May’, ‘Let thy mercy, O Lord, be upon us, according as we hope in thee, Ps. 33:22.’ To the left is the Krecke family’s emblem, an anchor; the Barkhausen family’s symbol of a birch can be seen to the right.