Walking tour, stop 6

Opposite the Salzhof on the corner of Lange Strasse and Steege is a ‘large red-brick building with a good layout which is wonderfully in keeping with the townscape,’ to use the glowing words of the state heritage conservation officer. Built in 1927, the post office stands on a first-rate site.

Houses on stilts embedded deep in the ground once stood here. These houses were demolished to make way for Bathhouse I, an imposing half-timbered structure built in 1856 to replace the saltwater bathing facilities on the Salzhof which had burnt down (see stop 1).

For many years, the salt works and spa were managed from another half-timbered building right next door on the Steege side. The demolition of Bathhouse I and the salt works’ boiling huts in 1926 and the subsequent relocation of the baths to the spa quarter formed the last phase of a restructuring drive initiated in the 1890s with the motto ‘Move the baths out of Uflen!’, which was quickly completed by moving them to the area surrounding the graduation towers.

The spa management offices had moved to a location on the Am Schliepsteiner Tor road back in 1913, which became the ‘gateway to the spa quarter’ at the same time (see stop 10).