Walking tour, stop 9

With its eaves running parallel to the street front, rich carvings and painted decoration, this building is well worth seeing. It was constructed in 1572 and converted in 1904. The town’s judge and regional sheriff, Caspar Pott, lived here until 1599. A few steps away, you will come across the River Salze, which flows overground along a brick-lined channel to the Salzhof here (see stop 1 and stop 20). This was not always the case: from 1912 to 1983, a road covered the river where it flows along Steege. The old town has not been flooded for over 30 years thanks to the regulation of the River Salze.