Accommodation in Bad Salzuflen

Over 100 hotels, B&Bs and holiday apartments await you.



From family-run B&Bs to luxurious 4-star hotels – our comprehensive offering leaves nothing to be desired. Whether you wish to be located near the Spa Park, in the heart of the old town or out in the countryside - Bad Salzuflen has the right accommodation to suit you. Relax and enjoy the hospitality, attention and service of our hosts.



Our online search engine will help you find your accommodation. Some establishments can even be booked online. The comprehensive host directory can be requested free of charge from the Tourist Information Office or downloaded online.