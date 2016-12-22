Flachsheide Camper Park

€7 per night and camper including water supply and disposal and waste disposal

€6.50 per night from 10 consecutive nights

Electricity extra according to consumption (€0.50/kWh)

Spa surcharge extra (spa taxes) Peak season (01/04 – 31/10) €3.20 per day and per person Off season (01/11 – 31/03) €2.90 per day and per person



In return, you receive a visitor card which offers you, amongst other things, free travel with the city bus to the centre, free entrance to the Spa Park and much more. Further information and prices for the visitor card can be found here (German).

Use of the washing and showering facilities at the VitaSol Therme thermal spa costs €2.80 per person (max. stay 30 minutes).





Address

Wohnmobilpark Flachsheide

Forsthausweg 1 (opposite MEDIAN Klinik NRZ Bad Salzuflen)

32105 Bad Salzuflen

GPS coordinates:

N 52° 05’ 53.0” (decimal: 52.098056)

E 08° 45’ 04.0” (decimal: 8.751111)

POI on the city map