We have a lot to celebrate througout the whole year. Whether proper or stylish - the Salzhof, the historic old town and the Spa Gardens are impressive scenes for our event highlights in Salzuflen.
(List in chronological order)
During Christmas time a nativity village with ornate wooden pavilions can be found in the heart of historic old town of Bad Salzuflen.
Celebrating New Year's Eve at the Bad Salzuflen Graduation Towers has become a beautiful tradition.
Bad Salzuflen downtown blossums and enchants you with actions, attractions, entertainment, special deals and excellent service.
The beautiful public park of Schloss Schötmar spreads out the picnic blanket for families, clubs and open-air breakfasters.
On one summer weekend the Spa Park becomes the romantic scenery of a special garden event.
When the Salzhof takes on the atmosphere of a rustic arbor in the heart of the old town, the most beautiful downtown festival in Bad Salzuflen, the Wine Festival, is celebrated
Countless candles and lanterns transform the Kurpark Bad Salzuflen with its trees and flowerbeds, lakes, the Salze and the water feature in front of the Concert Hall into a magical and colorful ocean of light.
