Event Highlights

We have a lot to celebrate througout the whole year. Whether proper or stylish - the Salzhof, the historic old town and the Spa Gardens are impressive scenes for our event highlights in Salzuflen.

(List in chronological order)

Christmas Dream Bad Salzuflen

Christmas Dream

During Christmas time a nativity village with ornate wooden pavilions can be found in the heart of historic old town of Bad Salzuflen.

> more

New Year's Open Air

New Year's Open Air

Celebrating New Year's Eve at the Bad Salzuflen Graduation Towers has become a beautiful tradition.

> more

Bad Salzuflen "Service Days"

Bad Salzuflen "Service Day"

Bad Salzuflen downtown blossums and enchants you with actions, attractions, entertainment, special deals and excellent service.

>more

The Citizens’ Picnic in the park of Schloss Schötmar

The Citizens’ Picnic

The beautiful public park of Schloss Schötmar spreads out the picnic blanket for families, clubs and open-air breakfasters.

> more

Garden & Ambience

Garden & Ambience

On one summer weekend the Spa Park becomes the romantic scenery of a special garden event.

> more

Wine Festival Bad Salzuflen

Wine Festival

When the Salzhof takes on the atmosphere of a rustic arbor in the heart of the old town, the most beautiful downtown festival in Bad Salzuflen, the Wine Festival, is celebrated

> more

Night of 10 000 Candles Bad Salzuflen

Night of 10 000 Candles

Countless candles and lanterns transform the Kurpark Bad Salzuflen with its trees and flowerbeds, lakes, the Salze and the water feature in front of the Concert Hall into a magical and colorful ocean of light.
> more