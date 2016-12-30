Christmas Dream

During Christmas time town a nativity village with ornate wooden pavilions can be found in the heart of the historic old town. The city is decorated with countless lights; in the nativity village on the Salzhof you can see live animals and blazing fire. Additionally, the many little christmas cottages come with crafts, mulled wine scent and culinary delicacies.

Right in the centre, a big Christmas pyriamide from the Erzgebirge rises more than 33 feet in the air. Beneath the large wings traditional figures rotate on three floors, on the bottom hot drinks are served to warm you up.

Christmas Dream Website (German)

Opening Hours

  • Daily 12pm - 9pm
  • 24th December 11am - 2pm
  • 25th December closed
  • 30th December 12pm - 5pm

Images

Christmas Dream Bad Salzuflen
Video "Weihnachtstraum"

23th Nov. - 30th Dec. 2016

Contact person :

Staatsbad Salzuflen GmbH

Tourist Information
Kurgastzentrum
Parkstraße 20
32105 Bad Salzuflen

Phone: +49 5222 183-183
Fax: +49 5222 183-208
info@staatsbad-salzuflen.de
www.staatsbad-salzuflen.de