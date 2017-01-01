The Spa Park in Bad Salzuflens is one of the most beautiful parks in Germany. With its wide lawns, the beautiful specimen trees and colorful flower beds it transforms on one summer weekend to a romantic setting of a special garden event. During Garden & Ambience one can find everything beautiful and noble in the spa park of Bad Salzuflen.

Exhibitors from the fields of garden design and maintenance, garden accessories and furniture, plants, special perennials, noble roses, fashion and jewelery showcase their goods open air.