The traditional New Year's Eve Open-Air in the Spa park starts at 09pm on New Years Eve. Celebrating New Year at the Bad Salzuflen Graduation Towers has become a beautiful tradition.

The New Year's Eve open-air party celebration attracts thousands of partygoers to the Spa Park in front of the Bandshell. Citizens alongside many tourists and guests celebrate to the music hits of the year. At midnight the new year is welcomed with a fireworks display.