Night of 10.000 Candles

Countless candles and lanterns transform the Spa Park Bad Salzuflen with its trees and flowerbeds, lakes, the Salze and the water feature in front of the Concert Hall into a magical and colorful ocean of light.

To the sound of romantic music by the Bad Salzuflen orchestra you can experience and enjoy the beautiful grounds of the Spa Park in a whole new light. Also drinks and edible snacks will be provided. The spa park lighting "Night of Ten Thousand Candles" is held once a year.

This and That

The Night of the Ten Thousand Candles starts at 7pm and ends 10pm. The Bad Salzuflen orchestra plays from 7.30pm until about 9pm clock on the bandshell.

In the case of rain, there will be a  replacement date for the Night of 10,000 candles exactly 14 days later. The admission is 5, - € per person and is payable upon entry. Children are admitted free.

Images

Night of Ten Thousand Candles Bad Salzuflen
We'd like to thank Jonas Klocke who kindly gave us the permission to use his great photographs.

...at the Night of Ten Thousand Candles on 08th September 2017

Staatsbad Salzuflen GmbH

Tourist Information
Kurgastzentrum
Parkstraße 20
32105 Bad Salzuflen

Phone: +49 5222 183-183
Fax: +49 5222 183-208
info@staatsbad-salzuflen.de
www.staatsbad-salzuflen.de