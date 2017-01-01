When the Salzhof takes on the atmosphere of a rustic arbor in the heart of the historic old town, the most beautiful downtown festival in Bad Salzuflen, the Wine Festival, is celebrated.

Wine-growers from the Moselle, the Nahe, Rhine-Hesse, Baden, Franconia and the Palatinate come for four days to visit and bring over 400 varieties of wine, cake and sparkling wines with them. Whether red, white or rosé, sweet or dry, own creations – during the wine festival you can taste and buy anything!

There is live music and treats and the event is traditionally opened by the German Wine Princess.