Concerts with the Bad Salzuflen Orchestra

Spa music should relax the body and soul and promote health. It acts as a cheerful interlude and, of course, appeals to a wide audience. The "Bad Salzuflen Orchestra" is a particularly successful champion of this genre.

Hungarian György Kovacs is the founder and leader of the Bad Salzuflen Orchestra. He studied the clarinet and completed his diploma at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest.

Up to seven musicians perform the daily spa music each morning and afternoon, except for Mondays. The Orchestra performs as a smaller ensemble in the winter months. The spa concerts feature an assortment of musical styles in the first half, such as operettas and overtures, followed by musical and popular melodies, swing, Dixieland and more in the second half. Special concerts have specific themes, such as an Italian journey with music from Verdi and Rossini, or French composers such as Bizet and Massenet. The request programmes on Wednesday and Sunday afternoons are the most popular.

The Bad Salzuflen Orchestra has around 70 spa concert programmes in its repertoire, as well as 40 programmes with themes such as "Composer Concerts" from Beethoven to Kálmán, Lehar, Strauss, Vivaldi and many more, musical melodies, evergreens, oldies, popular hits and swing, as well as operettas and opera concerts, of course. In total, it has around 6,000 pieces in its range. The Bad Salzuflen Orchestra concerts take place in the Concert Hall or in the orchestra shell in the Spa Park on bright days.



