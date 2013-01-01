Excursions in the region

The Brickworks Museum Lage

The core of our museum is made up of the historic factory buildings that once belonged to the Beermann Brickworks on the borders of the town of Lage. The brickworks were mechanised in 1922, but before that all the bricks were made by hand. You can get a very good idea of the size of the old clay mining area and simultaneously enjoy the views of the Lippe landscape when you take a trip on the narrow-gauge railway train that used to pull the clay-filled wagons.

