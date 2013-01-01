Excursions in the region

There is lots to see and discover in Bad Salzuflen and its surroundings. While away the time enjoying historic buildings and cities, sights, museums, parks and zoos. We would like to present to you the region’s top destinations for excursions.

Externsteine rock formation

Fascinating rock formation, medieval sacred place and popular excursion destination – these are the Externsteine at the heart of the Lippe. The 127 hectare nature reserve is home to plant and animal species that are both particularly rare and worthy of protection. The different landscapes between forests and mountain meadows are ideal for varied hiking. Let yourself be guided through this unique cultural and natural landscape. GPS nature trail, interactive installations and the new information centre make this a special cultural and natural experience.

More information (German)

Marta

Marta Herford is an internationally oriented museum for contemporary art with a special focus on architecture and interior design.

More information

Hermann Monument

As Lippe's landmark, the Hermann Monument ranks among the most significant tourist attractions in the region. In the middle of the Teutoburg Forest, the 53.5 meter high statue commemorates the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in the year 9 A.D. Looking out from the platform of the monument, you can enjoy a fascinating view out over Detmold and the range of hills associated with the Teutoburg Forest. The Teuto Climbing Park, the restaurant "Zur Bandelhöhe“, and a playground, round off the attractive offering for families, groups, and all other visitors interested in culture and nature.

More information (German)

LWL-Open-Air Museum Detmold

There are 90 hectares of landscape and more than 100 buildings to be discovered: From April until October, Germany’s biggest open-air museum offers manifold experiences and activities. According to the season and the weather, you can gather various impressions of what life in the country was like in the past.

More information

The Brickworks Museum Lage

The core of our museum is made up of the historic factory buildings that once belonged to the Beermann Brickworks on the borders of the town of Lage. The brickworks were mechanised in 1922, but before that all the bricks were made by hand. You can get a very good idea of the size of the old clay mining area and simultaneously enjoy the views of the Lippe landscape when you take a trip on the narrow-gauge railway train that used to pull the clay-filled wagons.

More information