The SalzGrotte salt grotto is a wonderful place for rest and relaxation. Ancient crystal salt from mines from the Himalayas to Pakistan, rock and sea salt from, amongst other places, the Dead Sea and miniature graduation houses combine with gentle light and relaxing music to create a special atmosphere.



The microclimate here can only otherwise be found by the sea or in natural salt mines. Every breath supplies valuable minerals such as iodine, magnesium, calcium, potassium, bromine and iron. Inhaling the salty air strengthens your body's defences and helps with a wide range of physical ailments. At the same time, the salt grotto is also a place of refuge where you can relax away from the everyday hustle and bustle, enjoy the peace and recharge your batteries.

Furhter information: www.salzgrotte.de