Explore the city with Paulinchen

Enjoy a unique city tour with our touristic tram “Paulinchen” and comfortably explore some of the nicest places of Bad Salzuflen.

During the 35 min round trip through the Landscape Garden and the historical old town you will learn more about all the important sights of the city. Paulinchen connects the town centre (pedestrian zone) with the Staatsbad, the VitaSol as well as all the clinics of the city.

The best thing: You can “hop on/hop off” any time at nine different stops during the tour – your ticket is valid the whole day.

Additionally, one carriage for wheelchair users has an entrance suitable for the disabled and offers enough space for a baby carriage.