Internet terminals and Wi-Fi

Spa Internet terminals

We have set up two Internet terminals in the spa visitor centre. The spa Internet service allows visitors to view the Bad Salzuflen website free of charge and find information about accommodation, events and much more. Visitors wishing to access other websites must pay a fee by inserting coins into the relevant slot.

Internet use is charged at €0.50 per 15 minutes

The fee must be paid before using the Internet. No refunds are available for time which is not used. If you have any questions, our tourist information team will be happy to help. Enjoy the World Wide Web.

Spa Wi-Fi

Visitors (with a valid visitor card) can use Wi-Fi to access the Internet free of charge on their own smartphone, laptop or tablet

Anyone without a valid visitor card must pay a fee to use the spa Wi-Fi network.

Spa Wi-Fi/access per day: free with a visitor card
Spa Wi-Fi/access per day: €3 without a visitor card

Access details for use of the hotspot are available from the tourist information office at the spa visitor centre. Visitors staying at Flachsheide Camper Park can also request the access details from the information pavilion at the park during opening hours.

Contact person :

Staatsbad Salzuflen GmbH

Tourist Information
Kurgastzentrum
Parkstraße 20
32105 Bad Salzuflen

Phone: +49 5222 183-183
Fax: +49 5222 183-208
info@staatsbad-salzuflen.de
www.staatsbad-salzuflen.de


Information & Beratung rund um Bad Salzuflen, Zimmervermittlung, Stadt- und Erlebnisführungen & Arrangements

Die Tourist Information befindet sich in der Fußgängerzone. Eine Anfahrt per PKW ist nicht möglich. Bitte nutzen Sie das Parkhaus "P2 - Kurpark" in der Sophienstraße