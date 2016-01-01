Tourist Information Office

Tourist Information

Are you still looking for accommodation in Bad Salzuflen for yourself or friends? Do you need an events calendar, directions or a map of the city? Are you looking for information on excursions in the region or package deals? Then the Tourist Information Office is just the place for you.

From wellness products, Kneipp® products and bathing items to sweets and spices, you will find lots of fantastic gift ideas at our spa guest centre at our Tourist Information Office.

It’s all about service here. The approachable team at the Tourist Information Office would be pleased to be of assistance in person, by phone or online, providing expert information and a friendly service.

Opening hours

April to October
Monday to Friday9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sundays and bank holidays11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
November to March
Monday to Friday9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday10 a.m. to 13 midday
Sundays and bank holidaysclosed

Contact person :

Staatsbad Salzuflen GmbH

Tourist Information
Kurgastzentrum
Parkstraße 20
32105 Bad Salzuflen

Phone: +49 5222 183-183
Fax: +49 5222 183-208
info@staatsbad-salzuflen.de
www.staatsbad-salzuflen.de


Information & Beratung rund um Bad Salzuflen, Zimmervermittlung, Stadt- und Erlebnisführungen & Arrangements

Die Tourist Information befindet sich in der Fußgängerzone. Eine Anfahrt per PKW ist nicht möglich. Bitte nutzen Sie das Parkhaus "P2 - Kurpark" in der Sophienstraße

