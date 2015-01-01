Everything your heart desires and is good for your body can be found at the Staatsbad Vitalzentrum. This modern, generously equipped building boasts wellness offerings as well as classic balneo-physical therapy such as massages, baths and packs. You will find physiotherapeutic and training therapy methods here, treatment programmes for every need and aquatic fun for the young and old.

It’s all about combining health with fun, whether through endurance training on state-of-the-art equipment, tai chi in the sports hall suffused with light or baby swimming and aqua aerobics in the thermal salt water. Whichever you choose, you can be sure you’re getting top quality at the Staatsbad Vitalzentrum. In terms of equipment and treatments, and especially with respect to guidance and support. An expert team made up of qualified sports instructors, certified physiotherapists and masseurs will provide you with competent, friendly advice. At the Staatsbad, we’re all about good qualifications and constant upskilling in line with the latest research, so you’re guaranteed the best know-how.