Relaxation in thermal salt water

Aquafloating

Float in the thermal brine while listening to the gentle sound of relaxing music. Experience complete relaxation with the help of a pleasant massage, gentle stretching and soft mobilization of the joints. Supported by the uplifting forces of the pleasantly warm thermal brine, movement and relaxation unite to a unique experience of feeling weightless and free.

Individual Application (ca. 45 Min.)48,- €
Aquafloating for two (ca. 60 Min.)75,- €

BrineDream

With Candlelight and underwater-music our thermal brine basin turns into an oasis of relaxation. Close your eyes and embark on a journey far from your daily life..

Every Friday, 7.45 pm – 8.45 pm.9,50 €
Maximum of 7 people. Please book in advance.

Information and booking

Contact person :

Staatsbad Vitalzentrum


Salinenstraße 1
32105 Bad Salzuflen

Phone: +49 5222 183-800
Fax: +49 5222 183-268
vitalzentrum@staatsbad-salzuflen.de


Öffnungszeiten
Montag - Freitag 7 - 20 Uhr
Samstag 8 - 13 Uhr

Öffnungszeiten Rezeption
Montag - Freitag 7.30 - 19 Uhr
Samstag 8 - 13 Uhr