Feel-Good-Baths

Very early on Monks recognized the healing properties of hops, malt and yeast. During the Beer Bath the natural ingredients of the beer can unfold and provide the best conditions for an overall well-being. Minerals, vitamins, amino acids and trace elements accelerate the cell metabolism. A beer bath leads to a silky smooth skin and even helps with acne and psoriasis.

Beer Baths (ca. 40 Min.) 30,- €