Silky smooth skin

Softpack – Sea Water Algae pack

The Sea Water Alga body pack has a diuretic and detoxifying effect and stimulates the cell metabolism. The body gets cleansed and toned.

Sea Water Algae pack (ca. 45 Min.) 30,- €

Softpack - Evening Primrose Oil

Primrose Oil contains various nurturing and important ingredients (such as minerals, vitamins, monounsaturated fats, amino acids) which help to nourish and moisture the skin. Primrose Oil relaxes the body, has an anti-aging effect and is effective against neurodermatitis and other skin problems.