Wellness Special

Help balancing your body, mind and soul. relaxing pedicure you will experience an Ayurvedic oil massage that is based on the thousand-year-old Indian knowledge for "a long life". It promotes your health and increases your joy and vitality.
Medical Pedicure
Ayurveda oil massage with Shirodhara
Harmony from Head to Toe (ca 90 Min.)
73,- €
Hops and malt
Experience the healing properties of hops, malt and yeast and enjoy your pleasant beer bath. Afterwards, relax with a full body massage and escape from your daily stress.
Beer Bath
Full Body Massage
Hops and malt (ca. 85 Min.)
69,- €
Milk and Honey
Cleopatra is the symbol for radiant and beautiful skin. A bath of milk and honey will give you many valuable moisturizing substances. The support of the subsequent face mask and the honey-ginger massage is a fountain of youth for your skin.
Cleopatra Bath
Face Mask
Honey and Ginger Massage
Milk and Honey (ca. 90 Min.)
71,- €
Silky Smooth Skin
After a cleansing salt scrub, enjoy the 37 ° C warm brine without direct body contact and increase the absorption capacity of your skin. Caring substances have an intense effect and can bring your body and soul into balance during the subsequent full body massage.