Breathe in as much fresh air as you wish here: strolling along the Bad Salzuflen graduation houses is as healthy as a walk by the sea.

Graduation houses are often mistakenly referred to as saltworks. Originally, a graduation house would have been part of a salt production plant, a salt refinery, and was there to increase the salt content of the brine. It comprises of a timber structure that is filled mainly with bundles of blackthorn brushwood through which the brine trickles.



The water evaporates because of the sun and wind. This also cleans the brine, causing mineral deposits such as chalk and iron oxide to be deposited on the brushwood as so-called "thorn stones".



While the graduation house and saltworks were used solely for the production of salt from 1767 to 1945, today around 600,000 litres of brine trickle down the impressive blackthorn walls every day, acting as a huge open-air inhalation facility with a scent of fresh sea air right in the middle of the city.

The many benches along the graduation houses are amongst the most popular spots in Bad Salzuflen, and not just on warm summer days. The secret of their success: the fine mist generated by the salt water trickling down produces air reminiscent of the seaside, which works wonders on the respiratory system.

Bad Salzuflen has three graduation houses, all unique - the accessible ErlebnisGradierwerk graduation house, the graduation house at the clock tower with a wooden deck and the graduation house at the beautiful rose garden.



The graduation house is particularly popular on hot summer days, when visitors from near and far come.

Clock Tower Graduation House

You can breathe especially easily at the clock tower graduation house. This graduation house’s distinctive facade features an approx. 90 m2 wooden deck. There is lots of room to sit and admire the fantastic views of the Spa Park and rose garden. And if it happens to be raining, there is also a covered walk. Another attraction can be found at the front of the graduation house, below the deck, a special kind of Kneipp arm bath: the around five-metre-long copper arm basin is supplied with salt water from ten lion head waterspouts, offering visitors the benefits of a Kneipp arm bath to boost their circulation and spirits.

Rose Garden Graduation House

The longest of the Salzuflen graduation houses can be found directly at the rose garden opposite the historical bath houses. The aroma of 3,000 rose bushes blends with the brine mist from May to September. Take a seat on one of the garden benches or stroll along the graduation house and breathe in deeply. Information boards at the head of the graduation house show the right way to inhale.

ErlebnisGradierwerk Graduation House

