Salzuflen is one of the oldest centres of salt production in the German-speaking world. Bishop Rotho of Paderborn gifted Abdinghof Abbey a salt mine in Uflen (“locum salis in Uflon”) between 1036 and 1051. Salzuflen was accorded city status in 1488 by Bernhard VII, Lord of Lippe. As Salzuflen held the salt monopoly in Lippe and trade in the "white gold" was also flourishing beyond national boundaries, the town became remarkably wealthy.

Many Renaissance buildings can still be seen in the historic old town today and are testament to the prosperity of Salzuflen citizens in the 16th and early 17th centuries. When the medical advisor Dr. Heinrich Hasse applied to open a public bath there in 1817, it began its transformation into a spa town. The spa opened for business the very next year.

The attractive city centre is a harmonious blend of old and new today. An extensive pedestrian zone takes you past the old town houses, while shops, boutiques, restaurants and cafes offer inviting products and pleasures. The Bad Salzuflen churches rise above the old town. The Salzhof or Salt Yard, the city’s “parlour”, explains how salt was extracted in earlier times and now hosts markets and festivals. And right through the city flows the Salze river, surrounded by green.