Bad Salzuflen salt water

Bad Salzuflen has an incredible wealth of thermal, salt water and mineral springs and offers a combination of natural therapeutic Salzuflen waters, excellent medical skills and many years of experience.

No remedy has been tested over as long a time as bathing in thermal salt water. The first reports on the beneficial effects of warm springs originate from Ancient Greece. Today, spa doctors offer a wide range of reliable treatments with salt water.

As a health spa, Bad Salzuflen has nine springs of different compositions and temperatures. The salt water can be bathed in, inhaled or drank and is even used to influence the climate.