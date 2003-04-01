Walking tour, stop 1

Salzuflen adopted a council constitution early on, with records dating back to 1322. There is evidence of a council seal showing a (salt) well and a star (a reference to the former lord, Count von Sternberg) as far back as 1375. The salt trade flourished for centuries until the fruits of this labour were largely destroyed in June 1447 during the Soest Feud, when Bohemian mercenaries hired by the Archbishop of Cologne swept through the area around Lippe, pillaging as they went, on their way to Soest. Salzuflen did not go unscathed. As they had been warned in time, the residents took refuge in surrounding woodland, salvaging their money and valuable possessions. This meant that the damage to the salt works could be repaired quickly and new homes could be built. Some of these were constructed on oak stilts or stone bases close to the salt-boiling huts in the Salzetal valley – an area which had largely been avoided previously because the land was difficult to build on and at risk of flooding. In 1450, work began to build a wall with four gates and three fortified towers encircling the whole settlement, including Hallenbrink. Salzuflen was subsequently granted town status by the local ruler, Lord Bernhard VII, on 28 May 1488. The lords, counts and princes of Lippe ruled the town between 1400 and 1919.

From 1918 to 1947 (when Lippe became part of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia), Bad Salzuflen belonged to the Free State of Lippe. Salzuflen’s history as a spa town also began here at the Salzhof in 1818. Initially known as the Fürstlich-Lippisches Solbad or royal Lippe saltwater baths, it then became a state-owned spa managed by the local authority and the Landesverband Lippe association. Since 1 April 2003, the spa has been owned by the town of Bad Salzuflen and operated under the company name Staatsbad Salzuflen GmbH.

All that remains today to remind those familiar with the town’s heritage of the Salzhof’s former salt-boiling pans and baths is the Paulinenquelle spring and the salt-maker’s monument a few metres away (see stop 20).

The Paulinenquelle spring and all the other salt-water springs in Salzuflen (including three thermal springs and three drinking fountains) are fed by a Zechstein (Upper Permian) formation approximately 1,300 metres underground. Nowadays, the springs are only used for the spa and baths.