Walking tour, stop 10

Granite blocks set into the paving stones here (level with Lange Strasse 63) recall the former town gate which was built in circa 1550.

Legend has it that two children once got hopelessly lost deep in the forest and would never have found their way out if the sound of the little bell on Schliepsteiner Tor (Schliepstein gate) had not guided them back towards the town. This bell was rung at 9 p.m. every evening and the people of Salzuflen became so fond of it that they kept it – along with the clock – when the town gate was demolished in 1825. A small half-timbered tower was erected at the side of the road as a kind of substitute, but this also disappeared in 1935 to make way for larger volumes of traffic. The little bell was melted down in 1917, during the First World War.

In the past, the section of Lange Strasse between Herforder Tor (Herford gate) and Schliepsteiner Tor was also known as An der Beke (by the stream). The ‘stream’ was a diversion channel which took excess water from the municipal millpond near Schliepsteiner Tor and carried it parallel to Lange Strasse before feeding it into the River Salze.

No adequate explanation has yet been found for how Schliepsteiner Tor got its name. Today, the square on the corner of Lange Strasse and Parkstrasse is called Am Schliepsteiner Tor. Together with the graduation tower on Parkstrasse (see stop 11), this square now forms the stylish entrance to the spa quarter.