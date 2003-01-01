Walking tour, stop 12

At the north-east edge of the plaza is the new ErlebnisGradierwerk graduation tower, which was officially opened in summer 2007. It is well worth visiting ‘Europe’s most modern graduation tower’. Visitors can go inside the tower, which also has a brine steam room. The viewing platform at the ErlebnisGradierwerk enables visitors to look out over the spa park, which was designed over a hundred years ago and merges almost seamlessly with a 120-hectare landscape garden.

The lower part of the spa park near the town is framed by the historic assembly rooms (built in 1899/1900) with the associated spa and town theatre (1908), the 1,100-capacity concert hall (opened in 1963 and thoroughly renovated in 2010) and the pump room (1961/62).