Walking tour, stop 13

The former town mill

Dieser Stadtrundgang ist optimiert für Smartphone und Tablet.

Vor Ort in der Bad Salzufler Innenstadt finden Sie bei jeder Station einen Pflasterstein mit QR-Code. Diesen einfach scannen und Sie bekommen die Infos zum jeweiligen Standort angezeigt und können sich von Ihrem mobilen Gerät zu den weiteren Stationen navigieren lassen.

Downstream, towards Steege, Millau-Promenade runs alongside the River Salze. The name refers to the town of Millau in the South of France, which has been twinned with Bad Salzuflen since 1975. To the left of the Salzebrücke bridge, you can see the former town mill. Although its core dates from the 16th century, it has undergone extensive changes. The mill ceased to operate back in 1925. The street on this side of the River Salze is called Untere Mühlenstrasse (lower mill street).