Walking tour, stop 14

Opposite it is the oldest building in Bad Salzuflen: the house at Wenkenstrasse 10a. This three-storey brick building with eaves running parallel to the street front was constructed in 1520, according to a Latin inscription above one of the window lintels (visible from Ritterstrasse).

Unfortunately, the text is now barely legible, but it reads: ‘D. Anthonius Giessenbier fieri me fecit 1520’ (Mr Antonius Giessenbier had me built in 1520). Giessenbier was once the priest of the (Catholic) parish of St Kilian in Schötmar, which – to the dissatisfaction of the independent-minded residents – also included the town of Salzuflen until 1531. He also occasionally took mass in the daughter chapel on Hallenbrink.

It is worth taking a look behind Haus Giessenbier and the adjoining row of houses. Farmers living in the town once used this picturesque lane (which does not have an official street name) to drive their cattle down because Wenkenstrasse was so narrow.