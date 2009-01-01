Walking tour, stop 15

The striking half-timbered building on the corner of Wenkenstrasse and Turmstrasse is commonly known as Haus Schuseil after the Schuseil family which owned it from 1900 onwards.

The mayor’s son, Ferdinand Capellen, set up a cigar factory here (and in three neighbouring buildings) in about 1860. Most of the workers were children and teenagers. In the 1980s, the building housed a youth club. A number of prime apartments were created in some of the town’s most distinctive buildings as part of a large-scale redevelopment project in 2009–10.