Walking tour, stop 17

The Stadtkirche church tower on Hallenbrink can be seen high up above the houses in Salzuflen’s old town for miles around. This place of worship is a church without aisles and with angled corners to the east. It was largely destroyed during the town fire of 5 November 1762 and rebuilt between 1763 and 1765 using the remaining late Gothic structure. The lower part of the massive tower was part of the previous building, and the late Gothic portal is dated 1524. The tower is crowned by a cupola, which was completed in 1782.

The church tower is a total of 52 metres high. On the left-hand side of the tower, by the staircase that leads to the belfry, is a stone with the following Latin inscription chiselled into it: An[n]o DM MCCCC (meaning: the year of our Lord 1400). It is the oldest remaining record of this church’s history. A number of dated stones set into the north-east buttress provide evidence of alterations and extensions to the church in 1476, 1577, 1709, 1892 and 1962. Today, Bad Salzuflen’s Protestant Reformed community worships at the Stadtkirche on Hallenbrink.

A note on the historic background: Salzuflen only became an independent parish during the Reformation in 1531, when Luther’s teaching was adopted. Before this, despite being granted a town charter in 1488, Salzuflen had belonged to the ancient parish of Schötmar – which was probably established in the 9th century – since 1231. Salzuflen’s parish church was therefore Kilianskirche (St Kilian’s church) in the neighbouring town. It is believed that a chapel was built on Hallenbrink in the early 14th century, on the site of the current Stadtkirche, which was gradually extended and became a daughter church of Schötmar. In the early 17th century, the people of Salzuflen changed their denomination from Protestant Lutheran to Protestant Reformed. New Lutheran and Catholic communities were only established in the second half of the 19th century.