Walking tour, stop 18

The Ostertor gate (i.e. east gate, also known as the Lemgoer Tor) once stood near here. It is mentioned in documents dating back to 1472.

In the late 1870s, influential dignitaries from the spa town were keen to turn Osterstrasse into the axis of a new spa quarter – which was desperately needed even then. They managed to have the first spa hotel (the Kaiserhof) built here, where the Am Ostertor multistorey car park now stands. However, the spa business boomed at the other end of town, near the graduation towers (see stop 11). As a result, the building was later occupied (in 1928) by the local court, which was previously located in the market square (see stop 19).

The building was demolished in 1977 after the court was dissolved and the judicial district of Bad Salzuflen was integrated into Lemgo.