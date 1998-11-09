Walking tour, stop 4

Here you can see a well-preserved section of the old town wall, which gives the street its name. The fortified wall was originally almost five metres high and one metre thick. Work to demolish it began in 1805.

The synagogue on Mauerstrasse was destroyed by local National Socialists during Kristallnacht, the night of 9 to 10 November 1938.

On 9 November 1998, the 60th anniversary of the pogrom, the striking Alte Synagoge (Old Synagogue) memorial was able to be unveiled thanks to generous donations by the people of Bad Salzuflen. It stands on the foundation walls of the destroyed synagogue, whose history is recorded on a plaque underneath a seven-armed candlestick (menorah).



